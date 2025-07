A low pressure system moving inland from the Pacific coast will help drop temperatures in Southern Nevada to below-average levels this next week!

With the change in pressure comes breezy conditions. We'll see wind speeds coming in from the south/southwest up to 15mph in the afternoon hours Monday with gusts up to 25mph. Expect blowing dust and debris with a high temp of 101 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-triple digits will carry us through the work week. Enjoy!