Cool With Some Breezes Today. Cold and Dry on New Year's Eve.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We start in the 40s in Las Vegas with a mostly sunny sky and light winds. Highs reach the low 60s today as north breezes blow at 5-15 mph. A few 20 mph gusts are possible in the north half of the Las Vegas valley.

We drop through the 50s this evening with lows tonight in the upper 30s alongside a partly cloudy sky.

New Year's Eve sees a daytime high of 59° with 5-15 mph north winds and a mostly sunny sky. Midnight brings 43° along The Strip with a wind chill of 40° due to 5 mph north breezes. Unlike last year, we'll be totally dry in Southern Nevada with a mainly clear sky.

New Year's Day on Wednesday begins in the upper 30s at sunrise, before climbing to the upper 50s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky with light northeast winds at 5 mph.

Low-to-mid 60s each afternoon for the rest of the week make the start of 2025 about 5° milder-than-average. Nighttime and early morning lows drop to the low 40s during that time frame. Thicker clouds are expected Friday and Saturday, but no rain chances are expected over the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.