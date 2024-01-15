Cool with clouds for MLK Day

LAS VEGAS — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will see more high clouds than sunshine, but dry and calm conditions are expected. We wake to the upper 30s and low 40s, with low 50s by late morning and afternoon highs in the upper 50s, which is typical for mid-January. Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 30s under a clearing sky. Tuesday looks mostly sunny with upper 50s on the heels of another cold start. Our first days in the low 60s since early January will return to Las Vegas Wednesday and last through the upcoming weekend. Skies toggle between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday, and clouds will thicken this weekend as small rain chances develop Saturday (10%) and Sunday (20%) before rising to 30% early next week. No big wind is expected over the next week. Nighttime lows will be in the low 40s Tuesday night through Thursday night with upper 40s Friday night through the weekend.