Cool with a Chance of Showers This Weekend

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Another system moving into the region will give us a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be dry time. Breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the NW and the strong winds will continue on Monday. Cool next week with more wind on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs this week will be in the 60s.