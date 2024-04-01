Cool with a Breeze Today

LAS VEGAS — Monday in Las Vegas sees temperatures in the 40s and 50s as a few showers from last night pull south and leave Southern Nevada at sunrise. North breezes at 15-20 mph this afternoon accompany a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. There's a slim chance for a shower between late afternoon and early evening. Lows tonight fall to the low 50s as clouds give way to a clear sky and breezes linger at 15 mph from the northwest. Despite north winds at 15-20 mph much of Tuesday, sunshine will help temperatures move from the 50s and 60s early to the low 70s in the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will send highs to the upper 70s Wednesday as south winds develop at 15-20 mph in the afternoon alongside sunshine. Southern Nevada turns windy later this week, with gusts of 35 mph in Las Vegas Thursday and Friday, but highs in the mid 70s Thursday tumble to the upper 50s Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast both days, and a few showers are possible on Friday. Saturday sees highs in the low 60s, mostly sunny weather, and southwest winds at 15-20 mph. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with mid 60s as southwest gusts return to 20 mph in the afternoon.