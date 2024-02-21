Cool, Stray Shower Possible

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS — After some morning fog, Las Vegas sees a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 60s and west breezes at 10-20 mph. There's a 20% chance of additional showers popping up between midday and sunset.

Tonight is partly cloudy and dry with low temperatures in the mid 40s. Thursday in the valley is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s with northeast breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back to the mid 40s Thursday night.

Mid-to-upper 60s return Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and partial sun. Friday and Saturday look calm but southwest breezes return Sunday (20 mph gusts) which will push highs to the low 70s. Wind picks up Monday (30 mph gusts) with highs in the mid 60s. Slim rain chances (10%) develop Monday and Tuesday, when gusts drop back to 20 mph and highs return to the low 60s.

