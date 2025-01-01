Cool Start to 2025. New Year's Day is calm and partly cloudy. Milder Thursday and beyond.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Year's Day begins in the upper 30s and low 40s at sunrise under a partly cloudy sky. We'll climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. Southern Nevada enjoys calm conditions the next few days, with light winds around 5 mph.

Low-to-mid 60s return Thursday and the rest of the week, about 5° milder-than-average. Nighttime and early morning lows are in the low 40s during this time frame.

Thicker clouds are expected Friday, and northwest gusts of 15-20 mph push through on Saturday.

No rain chances are expected over the next two weeks in Southern Nevada.

While the eastern half of the country expects much colder-than-average weather this month, Las Vegas and the rest of the west likely remains above-average, which means highs in the low-and-mid 60s most days.