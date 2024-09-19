Cool Early, Warm Later, Chance Storms Friday

LAS VEGAS — Thursday morning starts in the 60s in Las Vegas, and after a calm start, southeast breezes reach 10-20 mph this afternoon as highs return to the mid 80s with sunshine. Temperatures tonight drops to the upper 60s as clouds increase late. Friday brings scattered showers and storms to Southern Nevada as an upper level low pressure crosses the Mojave Desert. The chance of rain with lightning and gusty winds in Las Vegas is about 30% in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb from the mid 80s Friday to the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. Fall starts at 5:43 a.m. Sunday and marks the start of a stretch of highs in the mid 90s that will last all of next week as we round out September.