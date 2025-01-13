Cool, dry and windy

It's time to bundle up! We're looking at continued cooler weather to kick off the work week in Southern Nevada. Las Vegas is expecting high temperatures in the mid-50s which is cooler than average for this time of year. Winds are steady up to 15 miles per hour in the valley with gusts upwards of 22mph. Still seeing shakier conditions towards the Lower Colorado River Valley which is why the local National Weather Service office has extended the High Wind Wind Warning through Wednesday. Because these are northerly winds, prepare for impacted wind chill values outside and grab extra layers as our temps remain on the cool side. Low this week are going to hit the mid-30s. Brrr!!