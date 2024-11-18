Cool Days and Cold Nights

LAS VEGAS — A quiet stretch of weather to start the week. We wake up near 40° Monday morning, and sunshine will lift highs to the low 60s this afternoon as winds remain light. Back down to the upper 30s and low 40s Monday night into Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in place for northeast Clark County, including Mesquite. Tuesday afternoon is mostly sunny with northeast breezes at 5-10 mph and highs only in the mid 50s. Wednesday starts near 40° and finishes near 60° with partly cloudy and calm conditions. Mid 60s Thursday, then upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Plenty of high clouds, but also at least partial sun, during that stretch. Lows in the mid 40s Thursday and Friday nights, then near 50° Saturday night as breezes pick up from the southwest at 10-20 mph and clouds thicken. There's a small 10% shower chance Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s.