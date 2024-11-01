Cool, Calm Start to November

LAS VEGAS — Daybreak temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a clear sky and calm winds. Highs reach the upper 60s as high clouds thicken up this afternoon and breezes remain light at 5-10 mph. Friday evening is chilly, dropping from the 60s to the 50s by midnight. Lows late tonight will settle near 50° as clouds move across Southern Nevada. There's a 10% shower chance Saturday, including at daybreak, with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon and gusts only near 15 mph. We fall back Saturday night, gaining an hour as we return to standard time, so sunrise and sunset on Sunday shift an hour earlier to 6:06 a.m. and 4:41 p.m., respectively. There's a 20% shower chance Sunday, mainly in the morning, and we'll have northwest winds at 10-15 mph with temperatures near 50° at daybreak and highs in the mid 60s that afternoon. North winds gusts to 25 mph Sunday and 30 mph Sunday night through Monday. Winds will taper Monday afternoon. We remain cooler-than-average next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.