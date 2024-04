Mostly clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More clouds tomorrow with chance of showers and storms as a low pressure system moves in. Cool and breezy. Highs will only reach into the low 70s. We have a nice looking weekend. Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and by Sunday we’ll have more sunshine in the region. Highs in the low 80s. Warmer temperatures return next week.