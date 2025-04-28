Cool, breezy Sunday gives way to warmer temps this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Believe it or not, our daytime high Sunday only reached an official reading of 68 degrees at Harry Reid Airport! That's 13 degrees below normal, and a welcome break from the heat—and the gusty wind—we saw earlier this week for most of us.

That break won't last long, however, as our temperature roller coaster will continue with daytime highs back into the mid 80s by the middle of the week, and a solid chance to hit 90 by Friday.

We should still stay dry in the valley this week with lots of sun, but periods of high clouds are also expected off and on.

By the time we reach the end of the week, though, we're tracking another pattern shift, this time back down below normal. We're keeping our eyes on a trough of low pressure building in the Gulf of Alaska and the pacific coast, that could bring with it a substantial temperature drop and return precipitation chances to our forecast.

Still a little too soon to tell how exactly that will shape up though, so in the mean time we're focusing on the warm and sunny work week ahead.