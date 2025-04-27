Cool and breezy Sunday on tap followed by work week warm up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our beautiful, yet blustery weekend continues into Sunday!

Daytime highs will be more than 10 degrees below normal, with most valley neighborhoods not even reaching 70 degrees on Sunday. There's a chance to reach 70 at Harry Reid Airport, however it's just as likely we come in a notch lower at 69.

Winds will continue to play a factor in our weekend plans, however. Wind gusts are expected to be slightly calmer than they were Saturday, but still could reach anywhere between 20 and 30 mph at times on Sunday.

The good news is that winds are expected to calm down substantially once we start our work week, as the area of low pressure that brought us our fairly chilly weekend moves eastward.

The ridge of high pressure that's behind it will cause temperatures around the region to warm back up above normal by mid-week, though, with a solid chance to reach back into the 90s by Friday—well above normal for late April and early May in Southern Nevada.

That just means all the more reason to get outside and enjoy these unseasonably cool temps this weekend while they last, and hang onto your hats!