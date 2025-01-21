Coldest Start in Years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures have fallen to the mid-and-upper 20s in Las Vegas, which is the coldest we've been since January 2, 2022. Officially at the airport it's dipped to 29° but 28° is on the table. Many south valley neighborhoods (Mountain's Edge, Southern Highlands, West Henderson) are in the mid 20s.

Highs are stuck near 50° today because of the cold start, despite full sunshine. Winds will be light today, at 5 mph, a big change from Monday's near-40 mph gusts.

Lows Tuesday night dip near freezing in Las Vegas. Lows at night will be in the mid-to-upper 30s most nights the rest of the week into the weekend.

It's sunny and near 60° Wednesday and Thursday, with increasing clouds Friday as we return near 60°.

Southwest gusts to 25 mph Saturday as we wait on a 30% chance of light rain showers to develop between late afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday reach the upper 50s as clouds thicken.

Lows in the mid-and-upper 30s Saturday night through Sunday morning mean a few snowflakes may mix with the rain. Sunday should be mostly cloudy with occasional light showers, expected to be all rain in the afternoon as highs reach the low 50s. There's a 40% chance Las Vegas gets a few hundredths of an inch of rain on Sunday. That would be our first measurable rain since mid-July!

Sunday night into Monday morning may squeeze out a few flurries, but the chance is only 20%. Highs will remain in the low 50s on Monday after a cold morning in the mid 30s.