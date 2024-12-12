Cold with a Few Showers and Breezes Possible in Las Vegas. Chilly Temperatures Remain Through the Weekend.

LAS VEGAS — It's in the low and mid 30s this morning in Las Vegas! There's a 20% chance for a few scattered showers from midday through afternoon as a system crosses Nevada and heads to Utah. We haven't had measurable rain at the airport since mid-July. Las Vegas sees highs in the mid 50s with a few southwest gusts of 15-20 mph this afternoon and evening. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the Spring Mountains, where gusts will exceed 30 mph.

Lows tonight drop back to the mid 30s. Las Vegas will be closer to 40° late Friday night through the weekend into next week.

Highs remain in the upper 50s Friday (mostly sunny) and Saturday (mostly cloudy) with light winds. A climb to 60° is here Sunday and early next week. Slightly milder highs in the low 60s are expected from the middle of next week into the lead-up to Christmas.