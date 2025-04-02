Cold, Breezy, Stray Showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northwest gusts in Las Vegas are near 25 mph at sunrise, and the north valley has seen 35-45 mph gusts! Readings in the upper 40s and low 50s are winter coat-worthy.

Highs are limited to the upper 50s to near 60° this afternoon, more than 15° below-average, as northwest winds linger at 10-20 mph.

There's a chance of spotty showers through the day in Las Vegas, which peaks at 40% from late morning through early afternoon. There's even an outside chance of a stray rumble of thunder toward lunch, which is indicative of the instability as a cold trough of low pressure pivots across Southern Nevada today. Due to that chilly air aloft, neighborhoods on the western edge of the valley may see some graupel (soft snow pellets) in the mix with any chilly rain showers.

Tonight drops to the mid 40s with lingering clouds and gusts near 15 mph.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s and highs are limited to the low 60s as clouds increase in the afternoon and gusts stay light at 10-15 mph.

Friday brings north winds at 15-25 mph, wake-up temperatures in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend sees low-and-mid 70s, respectively. Saturday brings north gusts of 25-30 mph, and Sunday sees northeast gusts of 20 mph. It should be mostly sunny across the weekend. Each weekend morning starts in the low 50s at sunrise.

Expect a warming trend next week, from near 80° Monday to near 90° by Thursday and Friday.

The forecast pollen levels are medium-high this week, with mulberry, ash, and alder as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today as northwest breezes have cleared out most of the pollution and dust.