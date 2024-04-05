Cold and Windy Today

LAS VEGAS — It's windy and much colder across Southern Nevada this Friday morning. Las Vegas starts in the mid 40s with gusts up to 40 mph, yielding wind chills in the 30s. Grab a coat! We'll climb to the low 50s by late morning, and afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s as gusts linger at 35 mph. Sunshine early gives way to partly cloudy weather at midday, and spotty showers are expected from 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. (20% chance). The forecast of 58° is expected to tie the record cool high temperature for the date, 58°, which was set just last year. The average high on April 5th is 76° and the record high today is 94°, set in 1960. This evening it's still windy (30 mph gusts) and chilly, with 50s dropping to 40s after 10:00 p.m. Plan on a sunny Saturday with 40s early and highs in the low 60s with southwest breezes at 10-20 mph. Sunday starts in the 40s and 50s with sun before afternoon winds at 20-30 mph bring highs in the mid 60s and increasing clouds. Clouds linger Sunday night into Monday, as do highs in the mid 60s. Both Monday and Tuesday have north breezes up to 25 mph, although sunshine on Tuesday helps highs hit the mid 70s. Even warmer next week as high pressure alofts warms Las Vegas to 80° Wednesday (first time this year) and low 80s Thursday. We'll have sunshine and breezes capped at 15-20 mph those two days. Lows at night next week will be in the 50s.