Cold and Windy MLK Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Windy, cold, sunny weather is on deck for Southern Nevada for MLK Day and Inauguration Day. We wake up to the mid 30s (wind chills in 20s) with 20 mph gusts.

Midday gusts hit 35 mph in Las Vegas, 45 mph in the Spring Mountains, and 65 mph in Laughlin. A Wind Advisory is in place for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley today, tonight, and tomorrow.

Valley temperatures in the 40s at noon will still feel like the 30s. Highs approach 50° this afternoon as gusts reach 30 mph. Winds linger this evening, but die down after midnight.

Lows tonight free fall to the upper 20s in Las Vegas, which would be the coldest night since January 2022.

Highs are stuck near 50° Tuesday, then jump to 60° Wednesday through Friday. Calm winds are expected in Las Vegas Tuesday through Friday. Lows Tuesday night dip near freezing in Las Vegas. Lows at night will be in the mid-to-upper 30s most nights the rest of the week into the weekend.

Clouds increase Friday and there's a 30% chance of rain showers late Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Some snowflakes may enter the mix on the edges of the valley. A few hundredths of an inch of rain are expected in Las Vegas at this point in time; that would be our first measurable rain at Harry Reid International Airport since mid-July. Gusts of 20 mph and highs in the mid and low 50s on Saturday and Sunday are also in the weekend forecast.