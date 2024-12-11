Cold and Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Thursday as Chill Continues in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've dropped back to the mid 30s with calm winds and a mostly cloudy sky this Wednesday morning. Thick high clouds keep us at 56° today, but winds remain light.

Nighttime lows return to the upper 30s, which is about average for mid-December.

There's a chance for a few scattered showers on Thursday as a weather system crosses from Nevada into Utah; Las Vegas sees highs in the mid 50s with a few southwest gusts to 15 mph. A mix of rain and snow is expected in the Spring Mountains, where gusts reach 30 mph.

Highs remain in the upper 50s Friday (mostly sunny) and Saturday (mostly cloudy) with light winds. A climb to the low 60s returns Sunday into early next week.

Milder highs in the mid 60s look likely in the week leading up to Christmas, alongside more clouds and scattered light showers. Las Vegas hasn't seen measurable rain at the airport since July!