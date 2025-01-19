Cold and clear Sunday, breezy MLK day ahead

Cold, calm and clear weather remains in the region through Sunday as a trough continues to dig into our territory. On Sunday you can expect clear skies and cold temperatures - we'll be in the 30s as we start the day and end up in the mid-50s - a few degrees below normal. Expect similar temperatures Monday for MLK Day, although the wind is going to be picking up so we'll have some breezes moving in from the north. Brr!! Temps will really drop Tuesday with highs only reaching 52 degrees in Las Vegas. This cool down is short-lived though; we'll be back to the low 60s for Wednesday and stay that way through next weekend.