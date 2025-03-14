Cold and Breezy with a Late Day Shower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is cold and breezy with more clouds than sunshine. Wind chills are in the upper 30s this morning. Southwest gusts reach 20-25 mph and daytime highs only climb to the mid 50s, which is a full 15° below-average.

There's a 30% chance of a few showers late this afternoon into the early evening, and due to cold air aloft, rain may mix with some snowflakes even though temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday night falls to near 40° as breezes shift to the northwest at 5-10 mph and the sky clears.

Relatively speaking, the weekend ahead looks nice! It starts mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and light north breezes at 10-15 mph. Sunday sees south breezes at 10-15 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and highs near 70° (after another chilly start in the mid 40s).

Next week brings a return of wind, with southwest gusts to 35 mph on Monday, which is St. Patrick's Day. Northwest gusts to 35 mph on Tuesday will usher in a big cool down. Highs reach 72° Monday but drop to the low 60s Tuesday.

Low 60s linger Wednesday as north breezes blow at 10-20 mph with a partly cloudy sky.

The UV index is "moderate" from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) and "high" from noon to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea when the forecast includes some sunshine, even when temperatures are cool.