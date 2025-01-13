Cold and Breezy Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North gusts to 25 mph continue today around Las Vegas, with 30 mph gusts in the northwest valley. Laughlin and Lake Mohave see 40 mph gusts; a Wind Advisory is in place from Lake Mead to the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday.

Southern Nevada wakes up to the 30s each morning this week. Highs in Las Vegas only reach the mid 50s today and tomorrow.

North gusts in the valley return to 20 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs Wednesday approach 60° as sunshine continues.

Thursday and Friday deliver calm winds at 5-10 mph. Thursday sees a mostly cloudy sky, but any rain chances look minimal, under 10%, as we see them now.

The weekend ahead brings 20 mph north gusts and highs in the mid 50s. Lows at night remain in the 30s through this weekend.