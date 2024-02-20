Cloudy With Showers Today

LAS VEGAS — Today delivers lots of clouds and some passing showers. Rain amounts in Las Vegas near 0.10" mean the rain will generally be light, but nevertheless plan on occasional showers this morning through midday, which turn widespread this afternoon and evening. Temperatures start in the mid 50s and only climb to the low 60s, with south winds at 10-20 mph adding to the chill. The chance for measurable rain drops from 70% today and tonight to 40% on Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow start near 50° and remain in the low 60s in the afternoon (despite peeks of sun) as southwest winds linger at 10-20 mph.

The moisture today, tonight, and tomorrow falls as snow in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range; a Winter Weather Advisory is in place with amounts near 4" in Mt. Charleston and 8" in Lee Canyon.

Thursday in the valley is mostly sunny and starts in the mid 40s before climbing to the mid 60s with breezes at 5-15 mph. Lows drop back to the mid 40s Thursday night. Mid-to-upper 60s return Friday and this weekend with a mix of clouds and partial sun. Friday and Saturday look calm but southwest breezes return Sunday and Monday (gusts 20-25 mph) alongside slim rain chances of 10% to 20%. The wind and spotty showers linger Tuesday.