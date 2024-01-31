Clouds today, rain tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday morning starts clear and cool in the mid-and-upper 40s, but clouds increase during the morning commute and we'll be overcast from late morning through afternoon. That limits highs to the mid 60s, and southeast breezes at 5-15 mph will add to the cooler feel. Mainly cloudy tonight with readings dropping to the low 50s with a chance of showers after midnight. Thursday looks wet! Showers turn widespread during the morning commute, and are more on than off the rest of the day. Showers will thin out in the evening. Around 0.25" of rain is expected in Las Vegas. Temperatures will hover in the low-to-mid 50s all day, and southeast winds at 15-25 mph will add to the chill.

Heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet on Thursday and Friday, so a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountains around Las Vegas. Snowfall of 8" to 14" is likely for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon with up to 24" at the peaks. Travel in Lincoln County will be slippery above 5,000 feet which includes stretches of Highway 93 near Caliente and Pioche.

Friday in Las Vegas features spotty showers (30% chance) with 40s in the morning and mid 50s in the afternoon as west breezes at 15-20 mph continue to accentuate the chill. The weekend stays chilly, with highs in the mid 50s Saturday (partly cloudy and dry) before spotty showers Sunday (40% chance) increasing in coverage Monday and Tuesday (60% chance) as temperatures remain below-average in the mid 50s.