Clear skies to round out the work week with slight warm up ahead

Temps expected to climb back closer to normal by Monday
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winds have calmed down substantially across the valley Thursday after a blustery few days, but temps are still near 10 degrees below normal for this time of year across Southern Nevada.

Those chilly temps will continue overnight tonight, sitting in the low to mid 40s with some light and variable breezes into Friday morning.

We'll start to see a slight warm up starting tomorrow through the weekend and into Veterans Day Monday, closer to seasonal norms. Daytime highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s, with temps back in the mid 70s by Monday.

Expect lots of sun to start this weekend, with some spotty clouds rolling in Sunday night and into the work week. Winds could return Monday and Tuesday, bringing with it a slight cool down.

If you're heading up to Lee Cayon for the second weekend of an early ski season, high temps will be in the mid 40s.

Enjoy the sunshine!

