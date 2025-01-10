Clear and calm Friday with gusty winds returning Saturday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finally a sustained break in the winds for our Friday in Southern Nevada! Don't get used to it, though—gusty winds will return overnight and into Saturday morning through the valley.

Daytime high temps on Friday will sit in the mid 50s with lots of sun for a majority of our neighborhoods, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Winds will gust upwards of 35 mph for parts of the west valley on Saturday morning, with gusts from 20-30 mph throughout most of Clark County of a good chunk of Saturday.

Saturday will be the closest to normal as far as our temperatures go, too, with daytime highs in the upper 50s. Those gusty winds will bring along with them cooler temps Sunday and to start our work week Monday, with daytime highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows hovering around the chilly mid 30s for the next several days.

Another question we've been getting frequently is whether or not smoke from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles will reach us here in Southern Nevada. The answer once again is no—the winds will stay blowing from the north and keep the smoke in Southern California.

Have a great weekend!