Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Chilly with High Clouds Today, a Jump to the Mid 60s Tomorrow Through the Holidays in Las Vegas

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Monday, December 16
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for December 16
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s this Monday morning as high clouds filter the sunshine. Light winds. Highs near 60° this afternoon. Lows near 40° late tonight.

Northeast breezes up to 10-20 mph on Tuesday, otherwise mostly sunny and in the mid 60s (about 10° above-average).

We'll stay about that mild through the rest of the week, this weekend, and next week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There may be a few isolated light showers as we navigate the holidays, but nothing too impactful is expected at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk