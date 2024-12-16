Chilly with High Clouds Today, a Jump to the Mid 60s Tomorrow Through the Holidays in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s this Monday morning as high clouds filter the sunshine. Light winds. Highs near 60° this afternoon. Lows near 40° late tonight.

Northeast breezes up to 10-20 mph on Tuesday, otherwise mostly sunny and in the mid 60s (about 10° above-average).

We'll stay about that mild through the rest of the week, this weekend, and next week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There may be a few isolated light showers as we navigate the holidays, but nothing too impactful is expected at this time.