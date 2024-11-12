Chilly Wind Today

LAS VEGAS — Wake-up temperatures are in the low 50s around Las Vegas and northwest winds are gusting between 20-30 mph, so grab a coat! Sunshine helps us climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, but north gusts linger up to 20 mph. Expect a drop to the mid 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as winds relax. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 60s in Las Vegas Wednesday and Thursday with calm winds. Low 60s Friday afternoon as another round of breezes aggravates the cool air (southwest gusts 25 mph). Another cold front Friday night means north winds at 5-15 mph this weekend and even chillier temperatures. Weekend morning low temperatures will drop near 40°, and daytime highs are limited to the upper 50s. Increased clouds Sunday and Monday deliver a 10%-20% chance of a few showers.