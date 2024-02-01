Chilly, Wet and Breezy Thursday

Cloudy and dry tonight. Rain moves in by tomorrow morning and will last throughout the day. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Showers around on Friday and it'll still be chilly and breezy. Rainfall amounts by Friday night 0.25'-0.50". Snow level around 6000' with 1-2' of accumulation above 7000'by Friday night. Dry on Saturday then the next round of rain moves in late Sunday and the wet weather will continue through Tuesday.