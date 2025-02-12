Chilly Today, Wet Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday starts in the 30s and low 40s in Las Vegas, and today looks calm and mostly sunny. Highs today are nearly 10° cooler than yesterday, in the low and mid 50s.

Clouds increase Wednesday night as temperatures fall to the upper 30s and low 40s and moisture approaches by daybreak on Thursday.

Thursday morning sees light rain showers, and perhaps a few snowflakes on the edges of the valley despite temperatures above-freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures hover in the upper 40s Thursday with south winds at 10-20 mph as rain soaks Southern Nevada for the first time in a long time. Slick roads are possible Thursday morning and very likely in the afternoon and evening as the bulk of the rain falls.

Totals in Las Vegas around 0.50" seem likely, but may be as low as 0.25" or as high as 0.75". Southern Clark County should see lower rainfall amounts, likely near 0.25".

After midnight on Thursday, rain pushes east of Southern Nevada while breezes continue from the southwest at 15-20 mph as readings hover in the upper 40s.

Friday sees lingering additional showers (60% chance) and north breezes at 5-15 mph with upper 40s and low 50s early giving way to highs in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

The upcoming weekend should be dry; highs Saturday and Sunday rebound to the low 60s despite more clouds than sun. Winds will be light this weekend. Each morning will start off in the mid 40s.