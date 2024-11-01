Chilly temps and mostly clear skies stick around to end the work week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a beautiful, chilly Halloween, the first day of November will feel like a carbon copy around Southern Nevada.

Daytime high temps around the Las Vegas Valley will hover in the upper 60s with lots of sunshine most of the day Friday, with some cloud cover rolling in after sunset.

Temps will cool off a couple more notches below normal as we roll into the weekend, with slight chances for rain entering the forecast Saturday night into Sunday early morning. Areas of Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda Counties and Southern Utah and Northern Arizona are more likely to see rain than the Las Vegas metro, however there's still a chance for a pop up shower or two in the valley.

Winds will pick up this weekend, too, with highest gusts expected across the region Sunday night into Monday.

Don't forget to turn those clocks back an hour before you tuck into bed Saturday night, as we "fall back" into Standard Time at 2 a.m. Sunday!