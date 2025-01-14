Chilly Pattern Remains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North gusts to 20 mph today and tomorrow around Las Vegas, with 30 mph gusts in Boulder City and 35 mph gusts in Laughlin and Lake Mohave. A Wind Advisory is in place from Lake Mead down the Colorado River Valley through Wednesday.

Las Vegas wakes up to the mid-and-upper 30s this morning and highs reach the mid 50s this afternoon alongside a sunny sky.

Clear tonight with a few 5-15 mph breezes making lows in the mid 30s feels like the low 30s.

Highs range from the upper 50s to near 60° Wednesday through Friday as sunshine continues.

Thursday and Friday offer calm winds at 5-10 mph.

The weekend ahead brings 20 mph north gusts and cooler highs (mid 50s Saturday, low 50s Sunday). Lows at night remain in the mid 30s through this weekend but may dip below freezing early next week.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day looks chilly, with low 30s in the morning feeling like the 20s as north breezes linger at 10-20 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Monday are limited to the low 50s.

Tuesday morning sees sub-freezing temperatures and sunshine, with afternoon highs limited again to the low 50s with gusts limited to 10-15 mph.

A jump back to the low 60s is expected by the middle of next week.