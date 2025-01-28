Chilly, Isolated Shower

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas wakes up to near 40° and there's a 20% chance of a passing shower this morning through midday. The air is cold aloft, so there may be a few snowflakes on the edges of the valley in higher elevation neighborhoods despite surface temperatures near 50° by midday.

Afternoon highs are limited to the mid 50s with partly cloudy conditions.

This evening brings a 10% to 20% chance of a passing rain or snow shower, but most areas remain dry. Lows after midnight fall to the mid 30s as the sky clears.

Wednesday and Thursday see increased sun and highs in the upper 50s on the heels of morning lows in the mid-and-upper 30s. Light winds are expected.

Friday looks partly cloudy with upper 50s before low 60s develop Saturday as high pressure brings above-average temperatures our way this weekend and early next week.

Sunday is in the upper 60s before our first 70° days return since November on Monday and Tuesday. Lows each weekend morning and early next week will be in the low-and-mid 40s. A dip back near 60° returns to Southern Nevada late next week.