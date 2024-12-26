Chilly, cloudy Thursday morning gives way to some sun and temps in the low 60s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A chilly morning in Las Vegas saw temps in the mid 40s for most of us around the Valley, with some early morning cloud cover that provided for a spectacular sunrise.

The cloud cover will break around lunch time for a few hours before returning for the drive home. Expect daytime highs around 60 with overnight lows in the low 40s for a majority of our neighborhoods.

A lot of the active weather from Northern California will create active weather through the end of the work week for a majority of Northern and Central Nevada, but tapers off towards central and souther Nye and Lincoln Counties and will stay mostly calm through the end of the weekend for Clark County.

Temps will climb back up well above normal while we stay dry—in the mid to upper 60s by Sunday—before we tick back down a notch or two leading into the last few days of 2024 and get ready to ring in 2025.