Spotty showers tonight with lows dropping into the 40s. Some spotty showers early tomorrow. Chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and gusts around 20 mph out of the northwest. Quiet weather this weekend as high pressure builds in. Sunny and breezy at times on Saturday, less wind on Sunday and highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers early next week.

Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains is in effect until Friday 10 AM.