Chilly Breeze with Sunshine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning starts in the 30s, but northeast breezes at 10-20 mph develop and keep highs today in the mid 50s, in spite of full sunshine.

Tonight looks calm, clear, and chilly, with lows back down to the mid 30s.

Friday delivers thicker afternoon clouds, light winds, and temperatures that climb to the upper 50s.

Saturday starts in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and light winds. South gusts to 15 mph and clouds will make highs in the mid 50s feel chilly, but the daytime looks dry. Rain chances climb to 30% Saturday evening and night.

Sunday looks wet at times, with a few hundredths of an inch expected for the first time since mid-July! Clouds and occasional wet weather will accompany east gusts of 15 mph. Temperatures Sunday start in the mid 30s and finish in the low 50s.

Sunday night through Monday sees the best chance for measurable rain, with totals around 0.25" a distinct possibility around the Las Vegas valley. The chance of measurable rain currently sits at 50% but will likely climb as the weekend draws closer.

Monday night into Tuesday morning may deliver a few snowflakes with the showers as the system exits Southern Nevada, but the chance is only 20% and temperatures will be in the mid 30s, so no big winter impacts are expected in the valley.

Up in the mountains, more than a foot of snow could accumulate in Lee Canyon and Mt. Charleston between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, which would be the first major snow of the winter.