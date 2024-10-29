Chilly Breeze Today

LAS VEGAS — A cold front last night means northwest winds and chilly temperatures today. Wake-up readings in the low and mid 50s feel even colder thanks to northwest gusts of 25 mph. Expect a bit more wind across the north valley, and a bit less wind across the south valley. Morning sunshine gives way to a partly cloudy afternoon as a few spotty rain and snow showers form over the mountains. There's a 10% chance of sprinkles in the valley. Highs remain in the upper 60s today, our chilliest temperatures since April. This evening sees wind drop below 15 mph and temperatures tumble into the 50s, with upper 40s late tonight through daybreak Wednesday. Tomorrow is calm and partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Near 70° for Halloween with sunshine and quiet winds; trick-or-treat temperatures dip to the mid 60s after sunset, so it will feel chilly. Low 70s Friday yield to upper 60s this weekend, when shower chances redevelop late Saturday through Sunday.