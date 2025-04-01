Chilly and Breezy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pre-sunrise southwest gusts in Las Vegas up to 30 mph should shift from the northwest at 10-20 mph during the morning commute as we deal with readings in the 50s.

It remains cooler than average for April Fool's Day, with afternoon highs in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky as breezes from the west blow at 10-20 mph.

Tonight sees increasing clouds, a 20% chance for a few stray raindrops, west winds at 10-20 mph, and lows in the upper 40s late.

Wednesday brings upper 40s at daybreak with northwest winds at 10-20 mph and a 20% chance of a few raindrops under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs are limited to the low 60s tomorrow afternoon, nearly 15° below-average, as west winds linger at 10-20 mph.

Thursday starts in the mid 40s and highs are limited to the mid 60s as clouds outweigh sunshine and gusts weaken to 15 mph.

Friday brings north winds at 10-20 mph, wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

The weekend sees low-and-mid 70s, respectively. Saturday brings north gusts of 25 mph and Sunday sees northeast gusts of 20 mph. It should be mostly sunny across the weekend.

Expect a warming trend next week, from the upper 70s Monday to near 90° by Thursday.

The forecast pollen levels are high this week, with mulberry, ash, and juniper the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow as northwest breezes clear out any pollutants and dust from the last few days.

The UV index is "high" from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes) and "moderate" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes) so sunscreen and a hat are a good idea even with chilly temperatures.