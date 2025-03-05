Chance of Showers Today, Tonight, Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday begins partly cloudy and calm with readings in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will thicken by midday, when rain chances climb to 30% in Las Vegas. The afternoon sees 20 mph gusts, highs in the mid 60s, and a 50% chance for measurable rain.

This evening and tonight deliver higher rain chances (70%) and stronger gusts of 25-30 mph; readings will fall through the 50s into the upper 40s late tonight.

Thursday is cold and windy (southwest gusts 30-35 mph in the morning with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s). Afternoon highs are limited to the upper 50s (about 10° below-average). Showers yield a 50% chance of measurable rain to the valley in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet so there may be a few snow showers in Summerlin West.

Rain totals in Las Vegas with this system will be light, generally around 0.10", if not a little less.

Friday sees northwest breezes at 10-20 mph and a mix of clouds and partial sun, but rain chances fall to zero by mid-morning. Highs reach the upper 50s after wake-up temperatures in the low 40s.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Snow levels will be around 6,000 feet today and 4,000 feet tomorrow. Snow totals will exceed 2" above 5,000 feet, 6" above 7,000 feet, and 10" above 9,000 feet. Gusts of 60 mph will blow the snow and make travel difficult.

Saturday is breezy with sunshine, daybreak temperatures in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. North winds will blow at 15-25 mph.

Sunday delivers lighter winds at 5-15 mph, sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s after sunrise temperatures in the mid 40s.

Another round of 25 mph south and southwest gusts returns next week on Monday and Tuesday. Highs fall from near 70° Monday to the mid 60s Tuesday as rain chances climb from 10% to 20%.