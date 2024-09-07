Hazy skies tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. High pressure heads to the east tomorrow and winds will move in from the southeast bringing some monsoonal moisture into our area. Chance of showers and storms this weekend, but there will be dry time. Hot and humid with highs around 100-105. The above average temps will continue early next week. Cooler temps by the end of the work week.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.