Calm Today, Wind Starts Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday morning sees passing clouds and wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Parts of Las Vegas have southwest winds at 5-15 mph, but generally today will be calm. Highs return to the upper 60s this afternoon, and although scattered showers are expected in Lincoln County for Alamo and Caliente, Las Vegas should stay dry. Lows tonight drop to the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. An "inside slider" weather system stirs up northwest gusts of 35 mph on Wednesday, keeping highs in the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Gusts will hit 40 mph Wednesday night, and 45 mph Thursday morning, before lingering at 40 mph Thursday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky, highs in the low 60s, and a 10% chance for spotty showers. The rain opportunity climbs to 20% on Friday as north winds linger at 15-25 mph and highs remain in the low 60s. Saturday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lighter northeast winds at 10-15 mph while a 10% rain chance lingers. Sunday will be the milder weekend day; we'll be sunny and 73° but northeast winds will blow at 15-20 mph. Monday and Tuesday bring low-to-mid 70s with sunshine.