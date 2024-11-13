Calm Couple Days

LAS VEGAS — After a cold morning in the upper 30s and 40s in Las Vegas, highs head to the mid 60s this afternoon and the upper 60s to near 70° on Thursday. Lows tonight drop back to the low and mid 40s around the valley. Calm wind is expected today, tonight, and tomorrow. Changes Friday as 25 mph gusts accompany highs in the low 60s and a partly cloudy sky. Another cold front Friday night means north winds at 5-15 mph this weekend, reinforcing the chilly temperatures. Weekend morning lows near 40° will mean upper 30s away from The Strip. Saturday highs are limited to the upper 50s, and we'll be partly cloudy. There's a 10% chance of a shower Friday into Saturday. Sunday only approaches 60° in the afternoon, and we'll stay in the low 60s early next week.