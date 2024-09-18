Calm and Cool Early, Mid 80s Later

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday temperatures begin in the 60s with calm conditions early. High clouds skirt Las Vegas from the northwest early, otherwise the sky stays sunny and afternoon temperatures climb to the mid 80s. Breezes today look manageable, with afternoon gusts limited to 15 mph. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s. Thursday sees southeast breezes at 10-20 mph, a partly cloudy sky, and highs in the mid 80s. Thursday night through Friday brings the chance of a passing shower or thundershower. More clouds than sun Friday, with highs in the low-and-mid 80s and a 30% chance of rain in Las Vegas. Warmer weather is waiting in the wings this weekend; highs reach the low 90s Saturday, and a long stretch of mid 90s begins Sunday, which is ironically the official start of Fall. Mid 90s are here through next week.