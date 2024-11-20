Calm and Cool Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS — We're in the upper 30s and low 40s at sunrise with high clouds and calm conditions. Afternoon readings reach 61° with a mostly sunny sky and light winds at 5 mph. Lows the next few nights drop back near 40°. Plan on mid 60s Thursday and Friday as light winds remain. We'll approach 70° Saturday afternoon despite turning mostly cloudy. Southwest gusts reach 25 mph Saturday, 20 mph Saturday night, and 25 mph on Sunday (when rain chances climb to 30%). The F1 race is Saturday night from 10 p.m. to midnight, and we'll be near 60° with 10 mph breezes, mostly cloudy conditions, and a 10% chance for a few showers. Sunday may be wet at times, and morning temperatures in the 50s will only rebound to the mid 60s in the afternoon as clouds and breezes accentuate the chill. A slight 20% rain chance lingers Monday and Tuesday as highs dip to the low 60s. The days around Thanksgiving look a bit cooler, with a current forecast high of 58° on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.