Calm and Cool Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another cold start across Southern Nevada as Las Vegas begins in the mid 30s at sunrise. Expect 40s by 8:00 a.m. and 50s by 10:00 a.m. Afternoon highs return near 60° as sunshine mixes with a few high clouds from the south. Winds have died down and remain fairly calm through the weekend.

Lows the next few nights dip to the mid 30s.

Highs stay near 60° Friday, but dip to the upper 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday as northwest flow takes over again across the West.

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and it looks cold and windy. Mid 30s early in the morning will feel like the upper 20s due to north breezes of 10-20 mph. Gusts of 20-25 mph at midday make our sunny, upper 40s feel like the low 40s. Highs only reach the low 50s in the afternoon. Lows Monday night should fall below freezing across most of Las Vegas, making Tuesday the coldest morning so far this winter.

Highs move from the low 50s Tuesday to near 60° by the end of the week as a dry pattern remains entrenched across the Desert Southwest. Nighttime and early morning lows in the mid 30s continue most of next week.