Calm and Chilly Today, a Few Showers Tomorrow Morning. Temperatures Climb Above-Average Sunday and Next Week.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another cold morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s in Las Vegas. Calm winds the next few days. Highs remain in the chilly mid 50s today (mostly sunny) and Saturday (when morning clouds bring a 20% chance of showers before sunshine rules the afternoon).

A climb to 60° Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. Slightly milder highs (low 60s) are expected to start early next week and last through the lead-up to Christmas. There may be a few spotty showers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but nothing is set in stone just yet.