Bundle up! Freeze warning triggered for Northeast Clark County

An overnight cold front is pushing down temperatures in Southern Nevada. Some cities will get as low as 26 degrees tonight and a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of northeast Clark County - including Moapa, Mesquite and Overton. That will be in effect from midnight to 8:00 AM Tuesday and when temperatures drop to that level, it's a good reminder to make sure pets come inside, outdoor plants are covered and your sprinklers get turned off tonight.

Tonight's low temperatures have triggered a Freeze Warning in northeast Clark County.

As a result of this low pressure, temperatures will only reach the mid-50s tomorrow in Las Vegas. We'll see low humidity and partly cloudy skies with this system.

This is only a temporary cooldown, we get high pressure into the mix come Wednesday and our temps will warm back to the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.

