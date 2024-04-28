Brief warmup through Tuesday

Our weather is going to trend warmer and drier over the next few days, after a brief storm system dropped record breaking rain to Las Vegas Friday.

Check out this tweet from the National Weather Service.

For reference, the normal monthly precipitation in April is 0.20" #nvwx #VegasWeather https://t.co/m85ryQ6vX2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 27, 2024

Temperatures will stick to near-normal levels in the mid-80s Sunday/Monday before we hit 90+ degrees Tuesday, which at that point is above average for this time of year. We'll get a shift in conditions mid-week with some temporary winds and a short cool down Wednesday and Thursday. Ultimately, this week is looking pretty quiet with plenty of sunshine here in southern Nevada.