Brief warmup through Tuesday

KTNV
Las Vegas forecast
Posted at 9:26 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 00:26:43-04

Our weather is going to trend warmer and drier over the next few days, after a brief storm system dropped record breaking rain to Las Vegas Friday.

Check out this tweet from the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will stick to near-normal levels in the mid-80s Sunday/Monday before we hit 90+ degrees Tuesday, which at that point is above average for this time of year. We'll get a shift in conditions mid-week with some temporary winds and a short cool down Wednesday and Thursday. Ultimately, this week is looking pretty quiet with plenty of sunshine here in southern Nevada.

