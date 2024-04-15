Brief low pressure activity sweeps through Clark County

A coastal low pressure system is sending spotty showers and gusty winds into Nevada Sunday evening. Some light rain will fall in areas of Clark County through tonight and into early tomorrow morning. However, this system dwindles and exits the area by Monday mid-day. Our brief cool down will quickly be a memory of the past as temperatures are set to warm through the week towards above normal levels. We push towards the upper 80s towards end of the work week and hit the low 90s over the weekend.